Former Stoke-on-Trent signal box to become pop-up cinema
- Published
A former railway signal box will open, briefly, as an outdoor cinema to raise money for a charity which supports the homeless.
The Stoke-on-Trent signal box will be used as a venue to show two films to raise money for the Macari Foundation.
Glebe Street, where the box is, is at the at the heart of a £60m redevelopment, creating apartments, bars and cafes.
Developers said it was "a brilliant opportunity" to help the community.
There will be two screenings, with Marvellous, a film based on the life of Stoke-on-Trent man Neil Baldwin, shown on 17 March and paranormal offering The Conjuring the following evening.
The signal box, once operated by Network Rail has been out of use since the 1990s and it is envisaged it will eventually become a cafe bar.
Tim Heatley, co-founder at Capital & Centric, said he wanted to give visitors "a taste of what's to come in the future at the Goods Yard".
