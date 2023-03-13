Stafford volunteers helping refugees feel like they 'belong'
Volunteers teaching English to refugees and immigrants said it was important to help them "feel like they belong".
Largely run by retired teachers, the weekly sessions at Stafford's Baptist church also helps people integrate with and learn about the community.
Gülsen, who moved to the town from Turkey, arrived speaking no English, but said the group had become like family.
"My tutors supported us with everything," she said. "How to do things, local shopping, driving tests."
She said she started a baking business with the group's support.
Volunteer David Dunn said helping people settle was an important part of the group's work.
"It's called English for all and it's about improving English of course, but it's also a way into the local community," he said.
"They find out where the market is, they find out where to buy this or where to go for that, and so the language is obviously important, but also a way of getting into the community, getting into Stafford life."
That was something which was important to Diep, who moved to the town from Vietnam in 2007.
She said she often missed her family and wanted to meet new people.
"I'm a housewife, so I need more of a social life, a community," she said.
"England is a very new culture for me, sometimes I didn't know what to do," she added, citing a time when volunteers helped her understand her children having a non-uniform day at school.
"The transformation is enormous," Mr Dunn said.
"After weeks, we see signs, after months you say to yourself, they're in, they belong, and they feel like they belong.
"They have confidence, they're Staffordians."
