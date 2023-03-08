Huge investment in 'access-for-all sport'
Schools in Staffordshire are to receive a multi-million pound investment to open up and improve facilities for their communities.
Up to 33 schools will share £57m in government funding over the next three years to offer access to sport outside school hours.
The money can be used to buy new equipment, set up clubs or train staff to offer more activities, Together Active, the charity leading the scheme, said.
Investment in the wellbeing of communities, particularly in areas of high deprivation, can be transformative, it said.