Staffordshire Police appeal to identify body after fire
- Published
Police are appealing for information to help identify a body discovered after a fire in a Stoke-on-Trent outbuilding.
Fire crews were called to a property on Shelton Old Road about 19:25 GMT on Tuesday.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes but a body was found which has not been formally identified.
Police said they were trying to find next of kin and establish what caused the fire.
Officers arrived at about 19:55, with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance also attending.
Police carried out door-to-door inquiries in the immediate area on Wednesday.
The service urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may be relevant to get in touch.
