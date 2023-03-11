Plans for £30m of Staffordshire road repairs and improvements

The plans would see £3m spent on two parts of the A1521 in Burton-upon-Trent to carry out major repairs

Five major road schemes form part of a £30m improvement package planned for Staffordshire.

The funding over the next two years would be on top of an annual spend on highway improvements of £50m, the county council said.

The package would also see nine junctions or roundabouts resurfaced along with £1m spent on improving drainage.

The proposals will be discussed by councillors on Wednesday.

The five major schemes include £3m to be spent on two locations of the A1521 in Burton-upon-Trent and £1m on Birmingham Road, Lichfield.

They would also see £300,000 used to improve the junction of the A34 and A449 in Stafford and £900,000 on Upper Gungate and Aldergate in Tamworth.

The five spots were selected as they needed reconstruction and were at key locations into towns, councillor David Williams said.

"This extra £30m investment of the next two years underlines our commitment to maintaining and improving our massive road network," he added.

