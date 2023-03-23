Cost of living: Charities welcome public nominations for funds
- Published
A community café and a charity helping teach children about knife crime are among 12 in the West Midlands to share funding from a financial group.
The charities were nominated by the public to each receive £1,000 from the Benefact Group.
The Dudley-based Dog, Duck and Cat Trust, provides stories for children around safeguarding.
The donation would help keep its services free of charge, said chief executive Jon Bull.
Charitable donations from the public had been affected by the cost-of-living crisis, he said.
"People need to put food on the table and heat their homes, we absolutely expect that," he said.
The service provided by the charity to schools was "invaluable," said Jenny Durnall of Crockett's Community School in Smethwick where the Dog, Duck and Cat Trust visited.
"These resources really hone in on the younger children and make them aware of issues," she said.
Heart of Tamworth, which runs a community centre, was also given a financial donation.
The Staffordshire charity, which also works to tackle isolation, said it had used the donation to buy food for families in need.
Catherine Smith, chair of trustees, said it had seen a big increase in demand for its community pantry.
"When it started two years ago we were averaging about 40 customers a week, at the moment it's at least 130 and still rising.
"I think that just reflects the difficulties people are having at the moment," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk