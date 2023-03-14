Trust to oversee stadium in deal with Stoke-on-Trent council
Transferring to a trust the upkeep and running of an athletics stadium will boost opportunities for residents in the city, the council says.
Northwood Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent is now overseen by charitable trust City of Stoke Athletics and Community Sport Limited.
The trust has been granted a 40-year lease by the city council in a so-called peppercorn rent deal.
The authority said the change would help bring in more funding.
The stadium is the home of the City of Stoke Athletics Club, which runs the trust and coaches athletes in specialist track, field and cross country disciplines.
Anthony Brannen, director of the club, said the trust's main goal was to "bring the stadium back to being the leading facility" for multiple sports in the area, adding that he wanted more clubs to use the facilities.
The council remains landlord but the stadium will be managed on a day-to-day basis by Northwood Community Sports Limited, a subsidiary of the trust.
Several improvements had taken place at the stadium in advance of the handover, including the resurfacing of the athletics tracks and replacement of the sports hall roof.
Councillor Lorraine Beardmore said the deal was a "fantastic opportunity" and that the trust would be able to access funding for which the council would not have been able to apply.
"To residents and young athletes now, it means something new, because the City of Stoke-on-Trent Athletics are now here - It is their site," she explained.
"They'll do a wonderful job here."
Triple jumper Ben Williams, who is a member of the sports club, said the changes would help bring more athletes through the doors.
"I think it's fantastic that it's in the hands of people who truly know and care about the athletes and the next generation of athletes," he said.
