The Stoke-on-Trent furniture repair shop transforming lives
A furniture restoration shop in Stoke-on-Trent is "restoring lives" as much as old wardrobes.
The Restoration Shack in Fegg Hayes works with recovering addicts, ex-offenders and people struggling with mental health to learn new skills.
Every Tuesday, they are invited to upcycle donated furniture which is then donated again to people in need.
"It's far more than restoring furniture," said John Chadwick, who works there.
Furniture is a by-product of the shop, he said, with its ability to develop skills and confidence proving more important.
"Due to ill health I hadn't been out for a few years, then I got into a bit of depression," Mr Chadwick said.
"I consider myself working here and using the service at the same time - it gives me something to get up for in the morning, whereas before I'd be lying in bed not knowing what to do with myself."
The shop was the brainchild of Linda Williams, who has herself suffered with her mental health in the past.
"I had years of being in a very dark place," she said. "I had some of those issues and really there's not much help there for people."
She opened the shop on Fegg Hayes Road about a year ago, settling on upcycling furniture after discovering a passion for it.
"Going through life, I thought I wasn't creative and actually, once I got wood and drills and saws in my hand, I absolutely loved it," she said.
"So I combined the two worlds - my love of restoring furniture and understanding that there's a definite need out there for activities for people."
Ms Williams said she had received positive feedback from people helped by the shop and encouraged others to get involved.
"Peer mentoring is crucial in what we do," she said.
"The guys are helping each other, not just in a practical way but with different ways of coping."
