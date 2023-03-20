Burton Library closed over ceiling safety concerns
- Published
A library has been closed as a safety precaution over concerns about the building's ceiling.
Staffordshire County Council said Burton Library would remain closed while inspections and repairs were carried out.
A new ceiling is due to be installed later this year as part of a planned renovation of the site.
The council said it was working on providing an alternative service as soon as possible.
It added that inspections had so far suggested the problem to be worn ceiling fittings, and promised to keep people informed of progress.
The registrar service and café there will continue to operate as normal, with access through the external doors only.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk