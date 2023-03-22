Designs for offices and shops drawn up for Cannock
Plans to transform Cannock town centre have been put forward, with designs for offices, shops and leisure facilities on display.
The new buildings will replace older shops, the former market hall and a multi-storey car park, in the north east part of the Staffordshire town.
A refurbished Prince of Wales Theatre will be at the heart of the scheme, the council said.
Cannock Chase Council received £20m from the Levelling Up fund in 2021.
The council also plans to use private sector money and its own funds.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority is seeking outline planning approval from its own planning committee.
A statement with the application said the aim was to replace "defunct and vacant retail space" and to "diversify Cannock and attract more people and footfall".
