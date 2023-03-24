Restoration works near completion at fire-hit Betley Court
Scaffolding has started to be removed from an 18th Century fire-hit building as restoration works near completion.
An accidental fire had damaged manor house Betley Court, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, in August 2019.
A temporary roof had been put up while architects had completed extensive repairs.
Owner Dr Nigel Brown said the past six months of the restoration works had been a "really exciting" time.
He explained "a lot of work" had been going on behind the scaffolding and sheets which had surrounded the building since the fire.
"We've started taking the temporary roof off, the sheeting has come down and we can now actually see the results of all the work that we've been putting in," he told BBC Radio Stoke.
About 40 firefighters had tackled the blaze at the converted manor house, which caused extensive damage to apartments in the building.
Part of the scaffolding has now been removed from the southern side the building, to enable visitors to view the new roof and brick work.
Dr Brown said the restoration of the roof had been the "biggest complication" of the rebuild.
"Every generation that lived there has added to it, so the roof scape is really complex," he explained, adding that there had been no photos taken of the inside of the attic before the fire.
He said architects had been reliant on the photographs to replicate the Georgian building's features.
"We've ended up in a situation now where the house, from ground level and from the street, looks the same as it did" he explained.
"What we've done is put it back to what it was immediately before the fire," he added.
An open day to allow guests to tour the interior of the grade II-listed building is set to take place this weekend.
