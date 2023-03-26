Colourful projections light up Kidsgrove tunnels
A special light projection has been beamed onto a canalside in Staffordshire.
The area was lit from Kidsgrove railway station to the northern entrance of Harecastle Tunnel on Saturday night.
The event was organised by the Canal and River Trust in partnership with arts organisation Appetite.
Local schoolchildren and community groups were involved in designing the colourful installation which lit up the Victorian tunnel.
Carl Kelsall, volunteer leader with the charitable trust, said the event aimed to engage with the local community, inviting people to visit the "hidden gem".
"We want to make use of the heritage as best we can and show it off to people," he added.
Glowing lanterns made by members of the community were also part of the Down the Rabbit Hole project.
Gemma Thomas, director of Appetite, said there was a "massive hunger" for events that engaged the community with the arts.
