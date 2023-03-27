Stoke-on-Trent man held after street evacuated in bomb scare
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to a bomb scare in Stoke-on-Trent.
Part of Grove Road in Fenton had to be evacuated and cordoned off when officers were called to the scene at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Staffordshire force said it received reports of a "home made device with low-level explosive capability".
The address was searched overnight by specialist teams and police said a single device was removed on Sunday.
The force added that residents had since been allowed to return to their homes.
The suspect, who police said was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences, remains in custody for questioning.
