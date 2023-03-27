Beavers released in Trentham Gardens to boost biodiversity
A family of beavers has been released on an estate in Staffordshire in one of the largest enclosures in the UK.
Trentham Gardens, near Stoke-on-Trent, has welcomed the native British species to help improve the biodiversity of the Grade-II listed gardens.
Beavers were hunted to extinction in England and the project aims to conserve the species.
It is believed to be the first time the aquatic rodent has swum in the region for more than 400 years.
The 725-acre estate has undergone a massive regeneration programme since 2003, which includes steps to increase biodiversity and re-introduce important species.
Planning permission was granted to build a garden enclosure to house up to four Eurasian beavers.
The family comprises two fully grown beavers and their kittens.
Before the release, the perimeter was secured with fencing to stop the animals moving into the River Trent nearby.
"We've moved beavers from a location in Scotland where it wasn't safe for them to stay," said Carol Adams, the grounds' head of horticulture.
She added: "Bringing them here to Trentham is fantastic because it can help us with our projects in terms of improving the biodiversity of the estate."
It is hoped the aquatic rodent will create habitats for many other species.
Roisin Campbell-Palmer, the head of restoration for the Beaver Trust said: "During a time of biodiversity crisis, this is a species that can have a real positive impact and restore our wetlands.
"During periods of extreme draught, beavers can slow water down."
