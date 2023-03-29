Plan to demolish former Stafford cinema receives objections
- Published
Heritage groups in Staffordshire have spoken out against plans to demolish a historic former cinema and replace it with housing.
More than 20 people have objected to proposals to knock down the Sandonia, in Sandon Road, Stafford.
But some residents argue the redevelopment will help to regenerate the area.
Proposals would see the cinema and nearby vacant buildings demolished and replaced with 14 affordable homes.
The building first opened as a theatre in 1920 and had been a cinema and snooker club before closing in 2004.
A fresh application from Fulwood Executive Pension Scheme, which would see buildings demolished between Sandon Road and Sandyford Street, was recently given the go ahead by Stafford Borough Council.
'Celebrate history'
The authority had previously halted demolition work in 2021, as at the time permission had not been granted.
Two letters of support have been sent to the council, with one resident describing the site as a "complete eyesore", which had been subject to trespassers, vandalism and drug users.
Letters highlighted that the redevelopment would "greatly enhance the street scene" and complemented newly-built housing nearby.
However 21 objections have also been submitted, with one resident stating the town had lost "far too many" historic buildings.
Ben Dewfield-Oakley, from Save Britain's Heritage, said the demolition application was a "sad reflection" of the lack of interest in preserving the town's history.
"Historic and eye-catching buildings like this make for fantastic conversions, which help celebrate an area's history and provide much-needed new housing" he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk