Outgoing Stoke-on-Trent Tory MP cut from campaign letter photo
An outgoing MP said she was "disappointed" to be cropped from a photo included in a campaign letter.
The letter, signed by Stoke-on-Trent's Conservative council leader Abi Brown, features all but one of the city's Tory MPs outside 10 Downing Street.
Jo Gideon, who announced she was not seeking re-election for Stoke-on-Trent Central, was in the original photo but a cropped image was used in the letter.
A Conservative spokesperson said the photo used was "incorrect".
It "clearly should have included all three Conservative MPs," the spokesperson added.
Ms Gideon, who was elected in 2019, said she "did not understand" why the photo, which was taken after a Stoke Summit chaired by Michael Gove, minister for levelling up, housing and communities, had been cropped.
"It is particularly disappointing," she said, "given that I have worked tirelessly with my fellow Stoke-on-Trent MPs and the city council to raise the profile of Stoke-on-Trent at Westminster.
"It has been that teamwork that has secured this high level of government engagement."
Mr Gove is also featured in the photograph alongside Councillor Brown, Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jack Brereton, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South and the former deputy council leader, Daniel Jellyman.
The letter featuring the cropped photo is believed to predate Mr Jellyman's resignation last month after he incorrectly ordered the demolition of a statue.
The letter was sent ahead of May's local elections and is campaigning for votes for the Conservative party.
The Conservative party spokesperson said Ms Gideon, alongside Mr Gullis and Mr Brereton "all continue to work hard to deliver the priorities of the people of Stoke-on-Trent".
