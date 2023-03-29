'Eyesore' Stoke-on-Trent tower blocks demolition starts
Demolition work has begun on four tower blocks in Stoke-on-Trent.
Up to 55 flats will be brought down in Dane Walk, Ringland Close and two blocks in Linfield Road as part of the first phase of work.
Ringland Close has been demolished, with workers currently clearing rubble from the site.
Phase two will see blocks in Bucknall New Road, St Ann Walk and Ashmore Walk brought down.
There were fears from nearby residents about the noise and the loss of parking during the demolition work, but Lesley Sambrooks, who lives on Mynors Street said the noise had not been an issue and she was thankful the blocks were being taken down.
"It's way past time they came down, they all want coming down and on the main road as well. I think they were absolutely disgusting, they were rat infested," she said.
"It was an eyesore before and they weren't fit for habitation."
Stoke-on-Trent City Council will be exploring options for redevelopment and will consult residents once demolition has been completed.
