Police appeal after huge hay bale fire in Coven
- Published
Police are appealing for information about a huge fire that destroyed hundreds of hay bales in Staffordshire.
The blaze on a farm in Port Lane, Coven, raged for more than 24 hours with heavy plumes of smoke prompting the closure of the nearby road.
Firefighters were sent at 12:15 GMT on Friday and the flames were allowed to burn naturally until it was fully extinguished by 16:00 the next day.
Staffordshire Police has appealed for information.
The force is carrying out a joint investigation into the cause, alongside Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Station manager for the fire service Russ Brown said: "Crews worked diligently for long hours in order to safely contain this fire and ensure it did not spread and cause widespread damage in the area."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk