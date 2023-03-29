Stoke-on-Trent mother jailed for son's neglect before death
- Published
A mother has been jailed for neglecting her seven-week-old son before his death in 2019.
Ronnie Higginson was "noticeably unwell" before his death on 26 November but parents Kayleigh Clarke and Michael Higginson sought no help, police said.
He was then found by paramedics in cardiac arrest at the couple's home in Stoke-on-Trent and died in hospital.
Clarke was jailed for 27 months, while Higginson was handed a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.
While the couple did not cause his death, their failure was likely to cause Ronnie unnecessary suffering or injury to health, Staffordshire Police said.
Clarke, 33, from St Anthony's Road in Preston, and Higginson, 53, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of ill-treating or abandoning a child or young person to cause them unnecessary suffering.
'Truly tragic'
From about 22 or 23 November Ronnie became unwell with congestion, breathing difficulties and not really eating, police said.
Despite being clearly ill and being advised by a number of people to seek medical help, the couple did not act.
Days later, emergency services were called to their home in Derwent Street in Cobridge at 20:55 GMT to a report of a child in cardiac arrest.
Ronnie was taken to hospital where he died less than 30 minutes later.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hannan, said: "This was a truly tragic case and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Ronnie's death."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk