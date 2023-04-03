Dr Alison Brind: 'I want to be remembered for liver disease work'
- Published
A doctor with pancreatic cancer who specialised in treating patients with liver disease has raised thousands for a new scanner.
Dr Alison Brind, from Stoke-on-Trent, started fundraising after she was diagnosed with cancer.
"Liver disease and my care for liver disease patients is something I want to be remembered for," she said.
Dr Brind, who has worked with liver disease patients for 25 years, has been doing charity runs.
She said her cancer treatment has left her feeling tired but she had "tremendous support".
The doctor, who works at University Hospitals North Midlands (UHNM), described herself as a "very, very, very, very, enthusiastic runner and walker" before her diagnosis, having taken part in a series of marathons and ultra-runs.
She is challenging herself to daily walks as well as weekly Park Runs and has so far raised almost £8,000.
"I want people to know about liver disease and how bad it is," she said.
'It is scary'
As well as fundraising for a new scanner, Dr Bind has worked with the British Liver Trust which has agreed to come to Stoke-on-Trent in June with a mobile scanner.
Most advanced liver disease is preventable if caught early enough, she said.
"I just don't want to go and then be forgotten," she said, adding she hoped her charity work would be her legacy.
"It is scary. I worry about the pain, discomfort, loss of control and having to have people look after me and disappearing.
"But then I think, you can't change it - you have to make sure before that happens you've taken the most out of life."
