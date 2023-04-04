Funds released for essential Tamworth Castle repairs
- Published
Repairs to a castle dating back more than 1,600 years can go ahead now funding has been released.
Tamworth Castle in Staffordshire is Grade I-listed and was home to Mercian kings before being rebuilt by the Normans in the 11th century.
Repair works to the external curtain wall is expected to cost about £440,000 and take six months to complete, Tamworth Council said.
There is also further work to the castle shop to repair the roof.
"Our ancient monument is undergoing this essential repair work to ensure that this historic building continues to stand proud and remain a part of Tamworth's rich history," said Anna Miller from Tamworth Borough Council.
"We are very lucky to have such an amazing building and while the conservation work is on ongoing, the castle remains open to visitors to come and explore our museum."
As well as repairs to the curtain wall, conservation works to the castle itself includes to the west rampart, south elevation of the north range, north and west elevations of the south range and reroofing of the passageway to the staffroom.
Scaffolding has been put up on the motte to aid repairs.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk