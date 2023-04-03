Arrest after motorcyclist dies in car crash near Crewe
- Published
A man has been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist after a crash near Crewe.
Emergency services were called to the A534 Haslington Bypass at about 23:20 BST on 31 March after a BMW M2 and a motorcycle were in collision.
The 29-year-old male rider, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.
The car driver ,a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
The suspect, from Crewe, has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries, Cheshire Constabulary said.
Police inquiries into the crash remain ongoing and the force has appealed for witnesses and video footage.
