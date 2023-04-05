Lichfield Cathedral spire restoration to begin after lottery grant
Repair works to a spire on a medieval cathedral can begin thanks to a lottery grant.
Lichfield Cathedral was awarded £249,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to replace eroded stone on its central spire.
The cathedral, which dates back to the 1300s, is England's only medieval cathedral to have three spires.
Scaffolding is going up at the site in preparation for the work which is due to be finished by the end of the year.
"It is a significant moment in the history of Lichfield Cathedral," said the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield.
"The funding allows us to repair and replace damaged or eroded stone on the central spire, we can also raise awareness of this impressive landmark standing at the heart of the city."
There has been a cathedral in Lichfield since 700, however it has been damaged and rebuilt a number of times including after the Norman invasion and the English Civil War.
The funding, which has also been supported by hundreds of donors, will also be spent on an education programme to explore the craftspeople who have shaped the cathedral throughout its history.
The Dean of Lichfield said the cathedral was "grateful to all of our donors, individuals and organisations who have committed their funds to this project and to the players of the National Lottery".
