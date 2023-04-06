Misco's chocolate shop in Leek to shut due to increased costs
- Published
A family-run shop in Staffordshire selling hand-made chocolates is closing down, with owners citing rising costs.
Meg Davies, who runs Misco's Chocolates in Leek, said bills had risen by 300%, with energy, ingredients and distribution costs all rising.
The store, on Sheep Market, is due to shut at the end of the month.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Davies said the business was looking to expand, but like others had faced some tough decisions in recent years.
"I can't keep dealing with these giant curve balls, so it's been very, very difficult," Ms Davies said.
"I've got the most incredible team of hard-working women and I've had to make all of those redundant."
The firm was set up in December 2011 and it established a shop after more than four years of doing markets and events.
Ms Davies said the increase in costs was across the board, from packaging to raw materials.
"Last summer is when it really hit me when I realised that a big decision was going to have to be made and we did explore selling it... I felt reluctant to let it go," she said.
Misco's said it would continue to sell some products online in the short-term after the shop closes.
