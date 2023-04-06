'Quirky' former mortuary in Staffordshire goes under the hammer
A former mortuary in Staffordshire is to go under the hammer at auction.
The Morgue in Leek will have a guide price of about £55,000 when it goes on sale through Nottingham-based auctioneers John Pye Auctions.
The property is in a poor condition and in need of full refurbishment or demolition once sold on 26 and 27 April, the auction house said.
It is a "rare opportunity for a buyer to get their hands on a quirky property", the auctioneers said.
Helen Bingley from John Pye Auctions said it had many period features that have been untouched for many years.
'Attention grabbers'
"It's going to make a amazing project for someone and has huge potential," she said.
Inquiries from prospective buyers so far include turning the building into "some kind of spooky themed Airbnb".
"There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature that people are interested in staying in overnight," she added.
"Other unusual buildings we have had for sale in the past include an observatory, water tower, a former army barracks and windmill, all have proved to be attention grabbers at auction."
It is not known when the building stopped operating as a mortuary but it is thought it could be about 20 years ago although that has not been verified, the auctioneers added.
