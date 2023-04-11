Man arrested over fatal Easter collision in Nantwich
A male driver has been arrested after a 19-year-old passenger died when a car crashed into a tree on Easter Sunday.
Cheshire Police were called to the fatal collision on the A530 towards Nantwich at about 18:30 BST.
The 20-year-old from Whitchurch is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the passenger died at the scene.
Three others in the car were also hurt when the grey Ford Fiesta crashed near Whitchurch Road, said police.
Two men, aged 18 and 22, and a 19-year-old woman were taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Cheshire Police said the family of the deceased man, also from Whitchurch, were being supported by specialist officers.
The force has appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
