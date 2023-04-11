Tony Christie to record new track thanking carers after dementia diagnosis
Tony Christie is set to release a new track as a thank you to carers across the UK after being diagnosed with dementia.
Christie announced his diagnosis in January, saying at the time he was determined to carry on making music.
The 79-year-old plans to record Thank You for Being a Friend on behalf of the Music for Dementia campaign.
It will be released in July to coincide with Thank You Day, which pays tribute to those working in communities.
The event began during the Covid-19 pandemic and particularly recognised the efforts of NHS staff and carers.
Christie - real name Anthony Fitzgerald - is best known for his 1971 hit (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, which gained a whole new fanbase when it was re-released in aid of Comic Relief in 2005, featuring Peter Kay among others on the video.
Born in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, he now lives in Lichfield in Staffordshire.
'Improves symptoms'
His latest track, first released in 1978 by Andrew Gold, will be free to download and he is again expected to be joined by a host of special guests on the recording.
"I continue to tour as I've found music improves the symptoms associated with my dementia, so every time I go on stage and work it's helping me," Christie said.
"It's important for me to stay positive and try not to let dementia affect my life, but I still need some support. If anyone deserves a thank you it's the UK's unseen - and unsung - army of carers. This one is for them!"
Music for Dementia, founded and funded by The Utley Foundation, is leading the Thank You Day 2023 music activities on Sunday 2 July.
Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia said: "With lived experience of dementia, Tony embodies the power music has to improve life and bring joy, so we're delighted he's agreed to sing the Thank You Day anthem."