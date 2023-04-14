Official coronation chinaware made in Stoke-on-Trent unveiled
The official chinaware to mark the coronation of King Charles III has been unveiled.
The fine bone china has been made in Stoke-on-Trent by the Royal Collection Trust.
The collection is made up of mugs, tankards, tea cups and saucers as well as dessert plates and pillboxes.
Ian Grant, from the trust, said the charity was "very proud of our association" with Stoke-on-Trent and its ceramics industry heritage.
"Every single piece that we sell has gone through 50 separate pairs of highly-skilled hands, who've spent years in the industry," said Mr Grant.
The 55-year-old was himself trained in Stoke-on-Trent, starting as an apprentice at Wedgwood in 1984.
"The industry is such a proud one; it has gone through some ups and downs over the years but seems to be in a very strong place now," he said.
The design on the collection features a royal coat of arms and a garland of laurel leaves to symbolise peace.
There is also a decorative border of oak leaves with the emblems of the four nations of the UK: the thistle, rose, shamrock and daffodil.
An entwined ribbon symbolises the partnership of the King and Queen Consort and King Charles' royal cypher is stamped in gold.
Each item is fired three times at high heat before it is ready.
"This is probably the most momentous occasion we've developed a product for," Mr Grant said.
