Stoke-on-Trent residents call for alleyway fly-tipping prevention
Families living near an alleyway covered in piles of rubbish have urged the council to do more to prevent fly-tipping.
The Bond Street alleyway, in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, was once a popular route for local dog walkers.
But residents said the area had recently been used to dump old furniture, fridges, sofas and tyres.
A city council spokesman said it had operated a strict "zero tolerance" approach towards waste offences.
Mother-of-two Erica Sadauskaite said the "dangerous" alleyway needed to be cleaned up.
"Once I saw a scrap man take stuff away, but there are still sofas, chairs and fridges left," she said.
"It's just horrible to see everyday and dangerous."
Clive Birch from Parkmoor called the fly-tipping in the alleyway a "disgrace", adding he had "never seen such a mess" in his life.
"I emptied the bins down there [on Bond Street] over 38 years as a bin man," he said.
"What a disgrace this city is becoming."
Another resident said they had witnessed people drive up to the alleyway and dump a fridge.
A spokesperson for Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it had issued 33 Fixed Penalty Notices for waste offences in the Tunstall ward.
The authority added it had also deployed CCTV cameras to curb fly-tipping in areas of high demand.
Residents have also been encouraged to report any incidents through the website.
