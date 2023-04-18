Biker who died in crash near Abbots Bromley was loved by many
The family of a biker who died in a crash which involved two motorcycles has paid tribute saying he was "loved by so many friends".
Peter Worton, 64, from Tipton, died at the scene of the collision on Uttoxeter Road, near Abbots Bromley, at about 16:05 BST on Sunday, 9 April.
His family said he was a "loving and hardworking husband, father and father-in-law."
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
