Sofa-surfer, 74, finds new home in Uttoxeter to move in to
A 74-year-old woman who had to sofa-surf after having to leave her rented home has found somewhere new to live.
Jennie Taupin had to leave the bungalow where she was living in Gnosall, Staffordshire, after the owner sold up.
She moved in with a friend in Whitchurch, Shropshire - 30 miles from home - in February as she struggled to find somewhere suitable within budget.
The retired secretary told the BBC she had signed for a home in Uttoxeter and planned to move in at the end of April.
"I am over the moon," she said.
Speaking in March, she said rising prices meant she was unable to find somewhere to live in the area for a similar price that met her needs.
Rental properties were also being snapped up quickly and letting agents described a situation of soaring demand and rents as more landlords chose to sell.
After months living in a friend's spare room with most of her possessions in storage, Ms Taupin said she had been struggling to sleep due to the stress.
"I was looking on Rightmove, Zoopla, all of those," she said.
When she saw the listing, she sprung into action, travelled to Uttoxeter to ask for a viewing and managed to squeeze in despite it already being fully booked.
She believed a letter she wrote to the landlord "swung it a bit".
"I wrote I'd be a good tenant, I wrote my background, I wrote why I was looking for somewhere, that I always paid rent on time," Ms Taupin said and added she also included references and a photo of herself.
Finding a new home was "a sigh of relief", Ms Taupin said.
"The house is quite small but I don't mind because it's in a nice location, the neighbours are friendly - what more do you need?"
