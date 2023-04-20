Overturned lorry blocks motorway junction
- Published
A junction of the M6 in Staffordshire has been closed because of an overturned lorry.
National Highways said it happened at the junction 15 roundabout and prevented access to the motorway.
At 00:15 BST on Thursday it reported "very long delays on the A500 southbound" approaching the junction.
National Highways reported recovery was under way at 04:23, but said the northbound and southbound entry slip roads were still closed.
It said "significant barrier repairs" needed to take place.
The M6 southbound between junctions 16 and 14 was closed overnight for planned roadworks, but has since reopened.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.