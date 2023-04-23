Staffordshire babies born on coronation day to receive mugs
- Published
Babies born in Staffordshire on the day of the King's coronation are set to receive commemorative mugs.
The county council's registration service said the special gifts would be given to the parents of babies born on Saturday 6 May.
Families will be able to claim the mugs by contacting the council after the coronation.
Councillor Simon Tagg said the birth of "every baby" in the county was a cause for celebration.
"The coronation of King Charles III will be a historic event and for those babies born on the day, it will be an even more memorable time for their parents," he said.
"People all over Staffordshire will be watching the coronation on TV, getting together with neighbours and friends and attending special events to mark the occasion.
"It's going to be a truly memorable weekend and a great chance for communities to come together and celebrate a moment in history."
Babies born on Queen Elizabeth II's coronation day on 2 June 1953 had previously received silver commemorative mugs to mark the occasion.
A number of events are set to take place across the county over the coronation weekend, including street parties, big screens and special exhibitions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk