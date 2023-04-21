Permission granted for Sir Lee Pearson's riding lesson plan
Plans for equestrian legend Sir Lee Pearson to use his riding complex in North Staffordshire to offer lessons have been approved.
The 14-time Paralympic gold medal winner attended Thursday's planning committee meeting at Moorlands House in Leek where permission was granted.
The proposals also see the site in Bagnall, Staffordshire Moorlands, used for livery and arena hire.
The stables are due to be completed later this year.
Sir Lee had applied to change a condition on his complex, which meant only his family could use the facilities.
Commercial use of the site had been objected by nearby residents who expressed concerns about traffic, noise, litter and pollution in a joint letter submitted to the committee.
However, councillors were unanimous in their supportive of the application. Councillor Peter Wilkinson said: "I know one of the objectors mentioned 200-300 vehicle movements per week, but Sir Lee Pearson says he's going to teach between 5-10 people per week."
Councillor Keith Flunder felt allowing others to get involved with equestrian sports was a positive for the area.
He said: "I have absolutely no doubt we should support this. I thinks there's minimum impact on the environment and minimum impact in neighbours."
Speaking after the meeting, the Paralympian said common sense had prevailed.
"I'm really happy," he said. "It means I can help local people and anybody that might want to come from further afield to the Staffordshire Moorlands, and also earn a contribution towards a living.
"It's difficult with horses and agriculture because we don't get any of the sort of benefits your normal agriculture gets but we're still looking after the land and looking after animals."
