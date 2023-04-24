Burton Library reopens after ceiling repairs
- Published
A library in Staffordshire has reopened after a temporary closure to allow the ceiling to be repaired.
Burton Library had shut as a precaution on 20 March, following safety concerns.
Staffordshire County Council said necessary work had now been completed, having been paid for using existing funds.
A temporary mobile library service had been set up in the car park while repairs were carried out.
A new ceiling is set to be installed later this year, as part of wider renovation works to the building.
Darryl Eyers, the council's director for economy, infrastructure and skills, said he was "pleased" the building was back open as normal.
"We apologise for the inconvenience while the closure was in place, but we will not compromise on people's safety," he said.
"Thankfully both the cafe and registrars service were able to operate as normal throughout."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk