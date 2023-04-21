Missing Stoke-on-Trent man search called off after body find
- Published
The search for a missing man has been called off after a body was found.
Shaun, 35, was last seen on Broad Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent at about 02:00 BST on 18 March.
Police confirmed on Friday a man's body had been found in an area off Garner Street in Etruria. Formal identification is to take place but Shaun's family has been informed.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and police thanked everyone for their help during the search.
The forced added that their thoughts remained with Shaun's family.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.