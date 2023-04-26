Lichfield dad's football stadium walk in memory of son
- Published
A West Midlands dad is set to walk between major football stadiums in memory of his son who died from cancer.
Simon Turner, 53, of Lichfield, Staffordshire, will walk between Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Solihull to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.
His son Ed, 18, died in December 2022 after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).
Mr Turner said he had wanted to walk between stadiums as the family had been united in their love for football.
A dedicated Walsall FC supporter of 40 years, he said his son had been a fan of Aston Villa.
"Football fans of different clubs often come across as rivals, but this walk will show that we can unite around a common cause," he added.
Ed was diagnosed with AML in 2020, receiving multiple courses of treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.
Mr Turner said he wanted to raise as much awareness of the disease as possible.
Set to take place between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 May, the charity walk will begin at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion.
The 40-mile (64km) route will see a group of family and friends walking to several football grounds, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City FC.
The last leg will see them walk from Walsall to Villa Park.
'Celebration of his life'
"I am fairly confident about the walk, but walking 40 miles over three days will be a challenge," Mr Turner explained.
"I expect it will be an emotional three days, given that we're walking in memory of Ed.
"But I want it to be a celebration of his life, not a cause of sadness," he added.
A fundraiser set up for the charity has raised almost £3,000 online.
"I just want to raise as much as I can really," Mr Turner added.
"I want to fight the disease that took my son."
