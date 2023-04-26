Tamworth MP Chris Pincher to stand down at next election
A former Conservative deputy chief whip has told the party he will step down as an MP at the next election.
Chris Pincher, who represents the constituency of Tamworth, resigned his government job in June.
He was suspended from the party in July following allegations he groped two men at a private members club in London.
He apologised for "drinking far too much" and embarrassing "himself and other people".
The story triggered the end of Boris Johnson's time as Prime Minister after it emerged Mr Johnson had known about a previous investigation into Mr Pincher's behaviour when he appointed him, despite Number 10 previously denying it.
Mr Pincher continued to sit as an independent MP but the BBC understands he has told national and local party officials he will not run again.
The BBC has approached him for a response.
He was elected to the Tamworth seat with a majority of more than 19,000 in 2019.
A number of sitting Conservative MP's are thought to have applied to be the new candidate.
Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes whose current seat will be affected by boundary changes at the next election, is thought to be among the front runners.
The party is expected to choose a replacement this summer.
