Three year wildlife scheme launched in Tamworth man's memory
- Published
A wildlife monitoring scheme is to be set up in Staffordshire and Warwickshire in memory of a nature enthusiast.
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust described Maurice Arnold, from Tamworth, as a "force for nature" who "loved, lived and breathed it".
He regularly supported Staffordshire and Warwickshire wildlife trusts.
A legacy in his will is to be used to fund a three-year project, they said, to encourage other volunteers.
The undisclosed amount will be used to put on activities such as training sessions to record and identify different species, with the data then added to the ecological record.
"We cannot explain how much this gift means for wildlife", Sheryl Hayes, from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, said.
"His generosity will allow us to continue the great work he did himself. Enthusing and inspiring others to get involved in monitoring local wildlife."
Mr Arnold "loved to share his knowledge," Ms Hayes added and was involved in projects such as Wild About Tamworth.
She said he had a large network of friends also passionate about wildlife, who will be offering learning experiences, walks, talks, sessions and resources, throughout the three years.
The free launch event will be later between 11:00 and 14:00 BST at Tameside Local Nature Reserve.
