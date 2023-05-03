Nantwich Museum overwhelmed by support after funds stolen
- Published
A museum has thanked the local community for coming to its aid after fundraising cash was stolen.
Nearly £100 was taken from Nantwich Museum's office at about 13:15 BST on 31 March following a coffee morning.
But staff said they were "overwhelmed and heartened" by support offered after sharing details of the theft.
"There really are some lovely people in Nantwich and beyond," Kate Dobson, museum manager, said.
"We really would like to express our thanks and appreciation."
The museum, on Pillory Street, is a charity that relies on volunteers and fundraising to enable its programme of school visits, exhibitions and regular guided walks.
After it posted about the theft on social media, residents offered donations to replenish the charity's funds.
Staff particularly thanked Sue Everett, a local artist who raised £93 through a raffle.
"I'm a big supporter of the museum," Ms Everett said. "It was just putting back a little bit of positivity after something horrid."
Volunteer publicity officer Richard Tate said all money raised would be channelled into events, such as a "summer of science" festival starting in July.
"[Funds] go into making the museum look better, making exhibits look better, or putting on more events for the local community," he added.
The theft has been reported to Cheshire Police.