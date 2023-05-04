First meetup after woman's Facebook appeal for friends
A newcomer and stranger to a town who turned to social media in a bid to make friends says she has been inundated with responses.
Mia Simpson-Smith, 20, moved to Stafford a year ago but due to work and family commitments, struggled to meet new people.
After sharing her plight anonymously in a Facebook group, more than 70 people replied to the post, she said.
Now a group of women have formed friendships and met for the first time.
"There were a lot of people in the same boat as me," she said after the in-person gettogether.
"They had moved here not knowing anyone and hadn't made a circle of friends yet."
The 20-year-old created a group chat after her plea went live, with six of the new-found friends making plans to meet for brunch last weekend.
One of the women, Ellie Butler, told Radio Stoke: "I moved to Stafford and didn't know a way of meeting anyone - friends from my old town had moved further away, so I was really motivated to be brave and comment on the post."
Maria Sampson added: "My story is different. I have lived in Stafford all of my life, I just don't have a big group of friends and with work, it's a challenge to meet the ones I do have.
"I was very nervous but I knew straight away I wanted to be a part of what Mia was doing."
