Staffordshire man charged with murder of Suzanne Henry
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman who was found badly injured in Staffordshire.
Suzanne Henry, 54, was found with serious facial injuries at a home in Newcastle Road, in the village of Madeley, on 1 May.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries two days later.
Finn Henry, 20, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been charged with her murder, Staffordshire Police said.
He is due to appear before magistrates later at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
