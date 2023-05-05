Dogwalker attacked by group of dogs in Kidsgrove
A man and his dog have been injured in a dog attack in Staffordshire.
The dog which attacked them was part of a group of seven in the Cob Moor Road area of Kidsgrove, police said.
They were then loaded into a white Ford Transit van by a man and woman, and driven off in the direction of Congleton.
The attacked man and dog suffered minor injuries. The group of dogs included five American mastiffs, police said.
There was also a dachshund and a French bulldog.
The attack took place on Monday afternoon. One of the owners of the group of dogs was described as a white man, in his 30s, about 6ft, with a brown beard. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit.
The second owner, a woman, was around 5ft 4in, in her 30s, with black and blonde hair. She wearing a black snood and a red and black fleece.
