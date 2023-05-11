Tributes to woman who died in Tamworth crash
A woman who died in a car crash was "precious to all her family", relatives say.
Aishwarya Nagar was fatally injured when her black Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with a white BMW in Tamworth.
Paramedics tried to save Ms Nagar, 20, but she died at the scene on Coleshill Road, on 4 May.
Three others were hurt in the crash including the BMW driver, who is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
The passenger of the Corsa, a 17-year-old boy, and the passenger of the BMW, a woman in her 30s, were also taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition, Staffordshire Police said.
Paying tribute, Ms Nagar's family said: "Our dearest Aishwarya Meera Nagar, known to everyone as Aishi, sadly left us on 4 May.
"Aishi was daughter to Sanjay and Kena Nagar, sister to Diya and Khaylan Nagar and precious to all her family."
The crash is being investigated and police have appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
