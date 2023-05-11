Sebbie Hall: Disabled charity's minibus smashed by vandals
A minibus owned by a charity that works with young people with disabilities has been vandalised, causing more than £1,000 worth of damage.
The vehicle was donated to Liberty Jamboree in Staffordshire, as part of fundraising efforts by Lichfield teenager Sebbie Hall.
The 19-year-old raised thousands by carrying our random acts of kindness, leading to a foundation in his name.
The vandalism was "soul destroying" said the charity's Maggie Huckfield.
She said staff had returned from a residential trip earlier in the week to their Burntwood base to find someone had thrown stones through the windows.
"We support 400 members, and so everything has been affected," she said.
"We've had to cancel some young peoples' projects, it's just so sad," she added.
The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation was set up in 2022 after the teenager's fundraising efforts started in the pandemic, which included hand-delivering 52 teddies to orphans displaced from their homes in Ukraine.
Its aim was to help disabled and vulnerable people because he "doesn't want anyone to feel lonely".
"Kindness is my superpower," said the 19-year-old who has learning and physical difficulties.
Posting on Facebook, the foundation said Sebbie was "heartbroken" to hear of the vandalism.
Raising money for the minibus was "one of Seb's proudest random acts of kindness", it added.
"The sadness this has created, especially at the mini bus was given through pure kindness, is tragedy," it said.
A community crowdfunding page had raised more than £2,000 in a matter of hours.
