Public inquiry over plans for Stafford asylum seeker centre
- Published
Plans to turn former student flats into a centre for asylum seekers are due to go before a public inquiry.
An appeal was lodged after Stafford Borough Council refused Serco planning permission to use the former halls of residence on Weston Road.
The council argued it would increase the fear of crime and that residents would not be able to mix with the wider community.
Serco said it would show both of those arguments were incorrect.
It said it had a lot of experience in running such centres and the site would be properly managed and would not generate significantly elevated levels of crime.
Details released last year outlined plans to use 171 room for urgent stays of up to four weeks and a further 310 bedrooms for more extended periods.
The plan was rejected in July last year with 250 objections to it lodged.
But Serco, which submitted its appeal in January, said it would design in "amenity spaces for future occupiers to socialise and establish connections and friendship groups" with the local community.
The public hearing is due to last three days, starting on Tuesday, and will be held at Stafford Rugby Club.
The council wrote to more than 1,000 people who had commented on the previous planning application to invite them to the inquiry and a number have asked to speak at it.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk