Arboretum to host commemoration of National Service
- Published
A commemoration is due to take place at the National Memorial Arboretum to remember all National Service veterans.
It will be held to mark the 60th anniversary of the end of National Service, which began in 1947 after World War Two and ended in 1963.
During that time, more than two million men aged 17 to 21 were conscripted.
The Princess Royal is due to attend a service of remembrance at the arboretum at Alrewas, Staffordshire, hosted by the actor Robert Powell.
The names of the 395 national servicemen killed during their service are inscribed upon the Armed Forces Memorial at the arboretum, which is also home to the National Service Memorial.
The Royal British Legion has organised the commemoration on Tuesday "to acknowledge the service and sacrifices" of that generation.
While National Service ended in 1960, those who had deferred their service still needed to complete it and the last known national serviceman was discharged on 16 May 1963.
