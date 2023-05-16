Cheadle homes row: Privacy invaded 'after properties built too high'
People living near a new estate said some homes had been built too high and close making their privacy "non-existent".
Persimmon Homes was granted planning permission to build 125 new houses in Cheadle in December 2020.
But Tina Cross said people upstairs in the new homes at Pottery Gardens "can actually see me sitting on the bed".
Residents believe ground levels of some of the new properties had been raised by about two metres more than planned.
However, Persimmon Homes told the BBC "the houses have been built at the correct finished floor levels specified in the original approved application".
Rosa Oulsnam, who has complained to Staffordshire Moorlands District Council over the issue, said she too had lost her privacy, adding the situation had "made me feel quite ill".
She has lived on Ness Grove for more than 40 years and said she never expected a new estate to tower over her back garden.
"It's just awful, you get up every day and you see nothing but homes overlooking you. It's very distressing," she said.
Mrs Cross said she could no longer enjoy her back garden where her view had "gone from a field with cows in and bushes" to a "wooden and brick jungle".
"The houses have been built too high and too close, invading our privacy," she said.
Planning permission for the Pottery Gardens development was granted by Staffordshire Moorlands District Council in December 2020.
At a planning committee meeting in March, the developer sought consent for various alterations of the original approved plans, including changes to ground levels on part of the site.
At the meeting, the chair of the planning committee said some of those living on the estate, off Froghall Road, could see their properties flattened if permission was refused.
Legal advisor Justin Price-Jones also told the meeting there were potentially "very serious consequences" for people living in the houses if councillors decided to refuse the application.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, told the BBC the application to vary the condition "was recommended for approval but was deferred so that discussions could take place between the developer and residents to consider boundary improvements".
Discussions to find a resolution are now under way.
'Doesn't make sense'
A Persimmon North West spokesperson said: "Since the recent planning committee meeting we have spoken to the owners of all nine properties and have contacted the owners of neighbouring properties to agree dates to meet with them.
"We will continue to work closely with the council to engage with local residents and agree solutions that satisfy all parties."
Councillor Peter Jackson, of Cheadle Town Council, said the situation was confusing for all involved.
"If they have built the houses in accordance with the planning permission, why would they have to go back to the planning authorities for retrospective permission?" he said.
"The two don't make sense."
