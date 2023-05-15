Cannock: Appeal after clashes between two groups of men
- Published
Officers are continuing to investigate a large disorder between two groups of men in Staffordshire.
Staffordshire Police were called several times to Cannock town centre on Saturday evening.
At one time about 100 men were reported to have joined 30 others who were said to be "firing flares and weapons at another group of men", the force said.
It used police powers to disperse people suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour.
No injuries were reported.
"A short time later, we seized a knuckle duster, BB guns, flick knives and a small hand crossbow from the area," a force spokesman said.
He added axes and metal poles were believed to have been involved at the time, prompting the force to send armed officers to the scene.
Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, from the Cannock local policing team, said she understood the concern felt by the community.
"I'd like to reiterate that no-one was injured as a result of this disorder and an extensive search was completed to help us find those involved and recover any weapons, involving assistance from dog support and the National Police Air Service," she said.
"This continued to take place for a number of hours until we could confirm that there was no further risk to the public and no dangerous weapons or suspects were still in the area."
Ms Morrey added inquiries were continuing and urged anyone with information to contact the force.