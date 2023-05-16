Defibrillator installed in memory of Staffordshire firefighter
- Published
A defibrillator has been installed in memory of a Staffordshire firefighter and musician.
Dave Hill, 51, who worked for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for 31 years, died suddenly following a medical episode at home.
The unit was fitted at The Ashwood pub, Stoke-on-Trent after they raised more than £2000 from customers and gigs.
Owner, Jon Clarke said: "As always, our customers have done us proud and I hope Dave Hill approves."
"Thank you to everyone that put their hands in their pockets," he added.
Dave Hill regularly played guitar at The Ashwood pub as part of the indie-rock band the Magnetic Jellyfish.
Band member Sean Latham said: "We get comfort and pride from the fact the defibrillator has been installed."
"Dave was well-loved and it's lovely the whole community pulled together."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk